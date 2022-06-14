BTS’ V to star in ‘In The Soop’ spin-off with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik

BTS member V is set to star in a special spin-off of In The Soop, alongside actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, plus rapper Peakboy.

Titled In The Soop: Friendship Trip, the upcoming special edition of In The Soop will star V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy – affectionally known to fans as the “Wooga Fam” – as they head on vacation together.

The series will feature four episodes that will show the five celebrities together on a four-day, three-night holiday, according to The Kpop Herald. In addition, the series will also air this July on JTBC in South Korean, and will also be available on a as-yet-unnamed streaming platform gloablly, per iMBC.

.@BTS_twt's V is launching a "In The Soop" spin-off with his four best friends: actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and rapper Peakboy! Set to air in July via JTBC, the 4-episode series will show the five friends taking a 4-day-3-night vacation together. 🌲 #BTS pic.twitter.com/5xytYG33Rx — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) June 14, 2022

Advertisement

In The Soop first launched in 2020 with its first season BTS In The Soop, which starred boyband BTS. A second season of the series was later produced and aired in 2021. Last year also saw a spin-off starring boyband SEVENTEEN, titled In The Soop SEVENTEEN Ver.

Last December, V dropped a solo song titled ‘Christmas Tree’ for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, which was led by Choi. V later made his debut solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the track, which debuted at Number 79 for the first week of 2022.

“First of all, I really like the song. The song was like MSG that helped me to express my acting better,” Choi later said of ‘Christmas Tree’. “When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.”