BTS’ V teases what appears to be a new solo song on Instagram

BTS singer V has teased what seems to be a brand-new new solo track.

Earlier today (December 10), the vocalist took Instagram with a series of Stories of himself taking a drive during his trip to Hawaii. In the stories, he sings along to what appears to be an unreleased solo track from the K-pop star. Moreover, each clip was captioned with a single letter, coming together to spell the phrase: “I love you.”

“And in the end I wanna show you what happiness / And show you all my colours to you / Just tell me you love me when I could give everything and that will be the best part of me,” he sings in the song’s chorus, which is sung entirely in English.

Advertisement

The BTS member originally stated in June 2020 that he was working on a mixtape with the goal of releasing it in that year, but the project has yet to materialise. During a previous interview, the singer had touched on the delay, saying that the release plans “turned out to be [much] harder and more complex than I imagined that it would be”.

Earlier this year, the singer had released a short snippet of another unreleased solo song on Twitter, which had been accompanied by the caption “Sleep”. It’s currently unknown if and when either teased songs will be released.

V is also set to contribute to the soundtrack of upcoming SBS K-drama series Our Beloved Summer. The series notably stars Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik, who is known to be a close friend of the singer.