BTS’ V to work with NewJeans creative director Min Hee-jin for his solo album

South Korean singer V (real name Kim Tae-hyung), a member of K-pop boyband BTS, has tapped NewJeans creative director Min Hee-jin for his upcoming solo album.

Toda (August 2), V’s label Big Hit Music revealed to Sports Donga that the singer would be working with Min Hee-jin, the CEO of NewJean’s label ADOR, for his much-anticipated solo album. The ADOR head is set to lead the project, including elements such as the music, choreography and promotion style.

Alongside the confirmation, Big Hit’s also released statements by both V and Min Hee-jin about their upcoming collaboration. “I received the offer late last year,” Min Hee-jin said, as translated by Koreaboo. “At first, I hesitated because of scheduling issues, but I was really interested in V’s attitude and passion, as well as his voice, since I didn’t really know his voice that well.”

“What I want the fans to pay attention to this time is the music itself. I have prepared songs that reflect V’s personal taste but also music that I suggested to him. We focused on music that we wanted to work on and music that we can easily take in, rather than music that is a familiar style,” she added. “I think we have a very fun product.”

Meanwhile, V said that he is “nervous” about the release of his upcoming record. “But [I’m] happy too. This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show,” he added.

“I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it. You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS’s V,” the singer said.

Notably, Both V’s label Big Hit Music and Min Hee-jin’s ADOR are subsidiaries of K-pop entertainment giant HYBE. V’s upcoming record will make him the latest member of BTS to release a solo album, joining the likes of Jimin, RM, J-hope and Suga.

Meanwhile, bandmate Jungkook says he’s aiming to release his debut solo mini-album by November 2023. The record will follow his official solo debut single ‘Seven’, which dropped last month.