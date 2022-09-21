BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert to be livestreamed on Weverse and TV for free

BTS have announced that their upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan will be livestreamed on Weverse and on South Korean television for free.

The K-pop juggernauts are slated to perform at the ‘Yet To Come’ concert in the South Korean city of Busan on October 15 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium for free, organised in support of the city’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030.

On September 20, Big Hit Music took to BTS’ official Weverse page to announce that the upcoming gig will be livestreamed on the fan community platform free of cost as well.

The concert will be streamed in real-time from October 15 at 6pm KST, with subtitles available in eight languages, including English, Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish. Fans will have the option of viewing the concert livestream either through Weverse’s mobile or smart TV apps.

Other platforms previously announced to be offering complimentary livestreams of ‘Yet To Come’ also include ZEPETO and Naver Now. On top of the Weverse livestream, the ‘Yet To Come’ concert will also be broadcast live via South Korean cable network JTBC, as well as on TBS Channel 1 in Japan, per Newsen.

These new options for free ‘Yet To Come’ viewing are provided on top of the previously announced “live play” event for the concert, where fans will be able to view the show in real-time through the big screen, hosted at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot simultaneously.

Big Hit Music announced earlier this month that the venue for the concert had been changed from the Ilgwang Special Stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium after the organisers involved drew criticism for alleged poor organisation due to the original venue’s potential safety hazards, lack of adequate facilities for large crowds and lack of sectioning, among others.