Bucks Fizz say they were meant to release one of Tina Turner’s biggest hits before her

Bucks Fizz have said that they were supposed to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ before Tina Turner.

Speaking on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, the group’s Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston made the claim, revealing that the song was meant for their fourth studio album ‘I Hear Talk’.

Baker said: “If I have to be completely honest, I preferred Tina’s version,” with Aston adding: “She made the version which was like the original demo. The fact that it was sung by a woman was so much cooler and of the day and edgy.”

Baker noted on the podcast that the group get a mention in TINA, the career-spanning documentary on the legendary singer.

“In the Tina biopic, they mention the song and Bucks Fizz,” she said. “Not in a very pleasant way, but even so, it’s nice to her a mention.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the pair reminisced about winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and then becoming one of the biggest pop acts of the early ’80s.

Today, Baker and Aston perform as The Fizz, alongside bandmate Mike Nolan. Their latest album ‘Everything Under The Sun’ was released last year and the band are due to play London’s O2 Indigo on March 31. Find tickets here.

Elsewhere, Tina, which was released in 2021, was described as “the ultimate celebration of a global superstar”. The directors Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin told NME that it would likely be Turner’s final public project.

In a four star review of the film, NME said: “In TINA, classic live footage and engaging interview clips are arranged skilfully to create a powerful film that gives fans a look at Turner’s eventual happy ending. By reclaiming her stage name from Ike, she managed to sell 100 million records and kickstart a whole new solo career in the process.”