Budapest residents kept awake after Rammstein song blares all night from new stadium

A technical fault led to a whole night of 'Deutschland'

Residents in Budapest have been kept awake after a Rammstein song blared from the speakers of an under construction football stadium all night.

The noise came from the new Puskás Aréna in the Hungarian capital, which was testing out the speakers before experiencing a technical fault which led the song to play continuously throughout the night, causing local residents to lose hours of sleep.

The fault, which took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning, saw a host of residents complain.

The venue’s owners were accordingly forced to issue an apology for the incident, as Euronews report.

“There was an unpleasant noise from Monday to Tuesday which was caused by a technical error, according to the contractor,” the statement says.

“Necessary steps have been taken to ensure that such a case does not happen again. … We apologise to the residents of the surrounding streets for the inconvenience caused.

Rammstein recently announced huge shows in Cardiff and Coventry next summer, the band’s two UK dates of the year.

The new date follows the band’s Milton Keynes show earlier this month, which saw them bring their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience.

Reviewing the appearance, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”

Rammstein released their new album ‘Untitled’ earlier this year.