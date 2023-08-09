‘Buffy’ stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green reunite at Taylor Swift show

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green reunited at a recent Taylor Swift concert.

The mini Buffy reunion took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, one of the final US stops that Taylor Swift has lined up for her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour.

Sharing an update on Instagram, the former co-stars took a selfie together at the live show – showing Gellar kissing Green on the cheek with the audience at the arena behind them.

In the post, Gellar also shared a video of them both getting into the live show, featuring them singing along to her music at the gig. Other images included a snap of her outfit, as well as backstage photos with HAIM singer Este, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and screenwriter Alison Rose Greenberg. Check out the full post below.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the hit US drama series. Speaking with The Independent earlier this year, Gellar reflected on her time in Hollywood during that era and how it was a “difficult” experience.

“But now I’ll wear that with pride, if ‘difficult’ means that I expect everyone to come with their 100 per cent A-Game,” she said at the time. “If you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, and you’re doing all this work and someone’s late on something – it’s OK to not be OK with that. But it does get you that label, which I think is unfair.”

The month prior, she also opened up about the negative aspects of the series, and recalled what she saw as an “extremely toxic” set on the show.

Speaking during a roundtable at TheWrap’s Power Of Women Summit on December 14, Gellar said: “For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set, and so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other – that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

Gellar and Green are far from the only famous faces to make an appearance at one of Taylor Swift’s US tour dates. Just yesterday (August 8), it was reported that the singer sent a note to Alicia Keys‘ son after he attended a show with his mother.

Keys and her eight-year-old son Genesis went to Swift’s concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last Saturday (August 5), and the ‘Fallin” artist subsequently shared a two-minute TikTok video that captured the pair’s experience.

Meanwhile, another one of Swift’s gigs at the SoFi Stadium saw the ‘Midnights’ star give her ’22’ hat to Kobe Byrant’s six-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant.