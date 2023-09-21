Bugzy Malone became “quite insecure with my position as a rapper and as a person” after quad bike crash

Bugzy Malone has revealed that he became “quite insecure with my position as a rapper and as a person” after his quad bike crash.

In 2020, the UK rapper – whose real name is Aaron Davis – was riding a quad bike in Manchester and crashed into an Audi. As a result, he subsequently suffered a brain bleed. Police released a statement at the time confirming that his injuries were “not believed to be life-threatening.” However, Malone revealed that he was “unconscious” and “sustained serious injuries”.

He released his second LP ‘The Resurrection’ the following year and has since said that he was unhappy with the way the album came out due to him feeling “really quite insecure”.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, the rapper said: “’The Resurrection’ is not that good. I was really quite insecure with my position in the game as a rapper and as a person.”

He continued: “I put a lot of my identity into being a guy that could look after myself, so when I was smashed to bits I didn’t know how to react. It took me a while to get my confidence back. But now I’ve made something serious.”

Since then, he has been able to regain the confidence he once had and has become proud of the new music he is working on that is slated to be released.

“You get people that haven’t yet become positive or understand the effect of positivity in life which is why I talk about being inspired, it’s a mind-set,” he told the publication.

Speaking at a launch party for his new fragrance “House Of Vision” he added: “Because I’ve done well for myself people think I’m superhuman but I’m not. I just try to focus on doing better than what I’ve done before.”