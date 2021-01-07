Bugzy Malone and Chip reference their past beef on new single ‘Notorious’

Bugzy Malone and Chip have teamed up on a new collaboration called ‘Notorious’ – scroll down the page to watch the video now.

The pair were formerly involved in an infamous feud that saw them trading diss tracks from 2015.

However, the grime MCs ended the beef in 2017, when Malone posted a photo of them together on Instagram. “Cash Motto GAME CHANGED,” he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Now, the two stars have come together for a track that’s set to feature on Malone’s upcoming new album ‘The Resurrection’, which will be released on February 12.

“So me and B ain’t ever going out like Pac and Biggie,” Chip raps on the track at one point. Watch the video for ‘Notorious’ below now.

The song follows ‘Don’t Cry’, which arrived in November and saw Malone dissecting the near-fatal motorbike crash he was in in 2020. That track featured a guest appearance from Dermot Kennedy.

After the crash, Malone said he was “lucky to be alive” in a statement shared on social media.

Advertisement

“They tell me I’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much, what I do remember is the non-stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!” he wrote.

Chip, meanwhile, recently found himself embroiled in another beef, this time with Stormzy. The north London took aim at the grime heavyweight on diss track ‘Flowers’, calling him a “fake-arse activist”.