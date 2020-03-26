Bugzy Malone hospitalised after serious motorbike crash

Bugzy Malone has reportedly been involved in a serious accident, after his motorbike smashed into a car.

The rapper, 29, was riding a motorised trike through the streets of Bury, Greater Manchester last night, in a series of videos posted to social media.

CCTV from a nearby home then shows the moment an Audi reportedly pulled out of a T-junction, with the rapper unable to stop his bike as he ploughed into the driver’s door.

The bike falls on its side and Bugzy – real name Aaron Davis – is catapulted through the air before landing on the side of the road. NME has chosen not to publish the footage.

The Twitter user captioned the clip: “‘Bugzy Malone wrapped up big time in Bury.”

Subsequent videos show Davis lying on the kerb with blood pouring from his face – with one clip showing him being surrounded by debris from the crash.

Another shows paramedics tending to the musician in the aftermath of the incident, before he was later taken to hospital. His condition is currently unknown and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested in the aftermath of the accident.

It is also unclear if the driver of the Audi was hurt in the collision.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Can’t believe that people were actually filming Bugzy Malone lying on the floor, lifeless…it’s fucking disgusting man, what’s the world coming to…Get Well Soon Bugzy.”

NME has contacted the rapper’s representatives for comment.