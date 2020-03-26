Bugzy Malone hospitalised after serious motorbike crash

Bugzy Malone has reportedly been involved in a serious accident, after his motorbike smashed into a car.

The rapper, 29, was riding a motorised trike through the streets of Bury, Greater Manchester last night, in a series of videos posted to social media.

CCTV from a nearby home then shows the moment an Audi reportedly pulled out of a T-junction, with the rapper unable to stop his bike as he ploughed into the driver’s door.

The bike falls on its side and Bugzy – real name Aaron Davis – is catapulted through the air before landing on the side of the road. NME has chosen not to publish the footage.

The Twitter user captioned the clip: “‘Bugzy Malone wrapped up big time in Bury.”

Subsequent videos show Davis lying on the kerb with blood pouring from his face – with one clip showing him being surrounded by debris from the crash.

Another shows paramedics tending to the musician in the aftermath of the incident, before he was later taken to hospital. His condition is currently unknown and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested in the aftermath of the accident.

It is also unclear if the driver of the Audi was hurt in the collision.

Posting on Twitter, KSI wrote: “I’m praying for you fam, please don’t die on us.”

I’m praying for you fam, please don’t die on us @TheBugzyMalone — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) March 25, 2020

Prayers out to bugzy 🙏🏾 — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) March 25, 2020

Hope Bugzy is ok 🙏🏾 — SKINT GANG ! (@LethalBizzle) March 25, 2020

But he also faced criticism from others, who questioned why he was riding his bike in the middle of a lockdown as the UK continues to battle coronavirus.

One wrote: “Obviously prayers up for Bugzy Malone the crash was very serious and hope he gets better soon.. but at the same time such an idiotic move racing around when first he should be on lockdown, and now NHS have to help him when there under enough pressure already.”

The rapper is best known for his 2017 EP King of The North – which established him as one of the most acclaimed grime stars in the UK.

NME has contacted the rapper’s representatives for comment.