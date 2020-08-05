Bugzy Malone recounts recent motorcycle crash in new freestyle

Bugzy Malone has released a new freestyle that recounts the events of a recent motorcycle crash he was involved in.

Back in March, the rapper, real name Aaron Davis, was hospitalised after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a car in Bury, Greater Manchester.

CCTV from a nearby home showed the moment an Audi reportedly pulled out of a T-junction, with the rapper unable to stop his bike as he ploughed into the driver’s door.

Malone returned to social media this week for the first time since the crash, posting a freestyle that hears him share details of the crash from his perspective.

“When the car pulled out/ I knew that we was crashin’,” he raps. “And at the point my life was meant to start flashin’/ I was blacked out/ Woke up on the concrete with feathers everywhere/ The Moncler was ragged down“.

See the freestyle below:

After his crash, Malone said he was “lucky to be alive” in a statement shared on social media.

He wrote: “They tell me I’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much, what I do remember is the non-stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!

“Lockdown ain’t easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless…”

The last music shared by Malone before his crash was ‘Boxes Of Bush’, taken from the soundtrack for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.