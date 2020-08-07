Bugzy Malone has released the third instalment of his ‘M.E.N’ (Manchester Evening News) series – you can listen to it below.

‘M.E.N III’ is the first new music from the Manchester rapper since being involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in March.

Malone, real name Aaron Davis, was hospitalised after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a car in Bury, Greater Manchester.

On the opening of the new track, Malone says: “See, as soon as I got to the hospital the nurses told me I’m lucky to be alive/ Three weeks later I get a blood clot in my chest/ Shit nearly killed me/ And now I’m back/ They don’t call me the King of the North for nothing.”

Detailing his crash and addressing important topics such as mental health and suicide, ‘M.E.N III’ demonstrates Malone’s storytelling talents and is a stark reminder of something real amid uncertain times.

Listen to ‘M.E.N III’ here and watch the track’s video below:

Earlier this week, Malone shared a few lines from ‘M.E.N III’ in a freestyle.

“When the car pulled out/ I knew that we was crashin’,” he rapped. “And at the point my life was meant to start flashin’/ I was blacked out/ Woke up on the concrete with feathers everywhere/ The Moncler was ragged down.”

After his crash, Malone said he was “lucky to be alive” in a statement shared on social media.

He wrote: “They tell me I’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much, what I do remember is the non-stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!

“Lockdown ain’t easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless…”

The last music shared by Malone before his crash was ‘Boxes Of Bush’, taken from the soundtrack for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.