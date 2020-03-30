Bugzy Malone says he’s “lucky to be alive” after horror bike crash

Bugzy Malone has said he is “lucky to be alive” after he was involved in a serious motorbike accident in Manchester last week.

The rapper – real name Aaron Davis – was riding a motorised trike through the streets of Bury, Greater Manchester when the bike ploughed into the side of an Audi.

Subsequent videos showed Davis lying on the kerb with blood pouring from his face – with one clip showing him being surrounded by debris from the crash.

Breaking his silence for the first time since the accident, the rapper shared images of his injuries and the extensive damage to his quad bike.

They tell me i’m lucky to be alive, I sustained serious injuries and at the time I lost consciousness but what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support! ❤️ #ImOk pic.twitter.com/XA4i9um3ME — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) March 29, 2020

He wrote: “They tell me I’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much, what I do remember is the non-stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!

“Lockdown ain’t easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless…”

He shared shared the CCTV clip of him colliding with a car before flying off the quad bike and landing on the pavement.

In the wake of the initial crash, Davis received messages of support from the likes of KSI, Lethal Bizzle and Krept.

But he also faced criticism from others, who questioned why he was riding his bike in the middle of a lockdown as the UK continues to battle coronavirus.

The rapper is best known for his 2017 EP King of The North – which established him as one of the most acclaimed grime stars in the UK.