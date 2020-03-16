Builder could win £2,000 after finding Paul McCartney’s piano designs in skip

A builder could be about to secure a £2,000 payday after finding the sketches Paul McCartney commissioned for his “psychedelic” piano in a skip.

Andy Clynes from Oldham was leading a team at a mill near Manchester in 1999 when he noticed the papers had been thrown out with other waste.

After taking them out of the skip, Andy stored the papers in his loft for 20 years before recently deciding to get them valued.

The sketches of the music icon’s piano, which was designed in 1967, will now go under the hammer at Omega Auctions, where they are expected to reach £2,000.

Other papers from his lucky find will be auctioned in a separate sale , with an expected total of £10,000.

Other items include: – Original designs for the #McCartney 'Magic Piano' by BEV

– 'Love Me Do' demo

– Fully signed Northwich 1962 flyer

– #WhiteAlbum number 0000018.

The 54-year-old told PA: “I picked them out of the skip.The case burst open as it was thrown in. It was raining and I just picked up what I could. I imagine there was a lot more there but it was damaged.”

The papers outline an extensive handwritten list of commissions handed to the 1960s art collective BEV.

As well as McCartney’s recognisable designs, they include work for the Kinks, after the collective were commissioned to work on the covers of their album ‘Sunny Afternoon’.

Despite finding the sketches, Andy is still at a loss to explain why they were there in the first place.

“It could have been an art studio at some time or another,” he said.

“I’ve had them for 20-odd years. You put things away and forget about them and then something triggers your mind.

“I haven’t planned what I’ll do with the money yet but I was surprised about the value.”

He added: “I Googled ‘Paul McCartney’s piano’ and when I looked at the drawing it was very similar.”

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “It’s fantastic that such an important archive was recovered and even better for our vendor that it should prove a lucrative decision to save them from the skip,”.

“The designs of BEV encapsulate the optimism, excitement and free spirit of collaboration that ensures that the late 1960s endure in the popular consciousness even to this day.”

The sketches and designs for McCartney’s piano are set to fetch up to £2,000 in the Beatles vinyl and memorabilia sale at Omega Auctions, which takes place on March 24.

The rest of Andy’s papers will be auctioned later this year.