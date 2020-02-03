Built To Spill share ‘Bloody Rainbow’ from newly-announced Daniel Johnston covers album

Longstanding US rockers Built To Spill have announced a new album in tribute to the late Daniel Johnston.

The band played with Johnston during his final tour in 2017, which saw them serve as his backing band for gigs in Vancouver and Portland.

The eleven tracks that make up the album, titled ‘Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston’, originate from their rehearsals for those shows. You can hear the first song, ‘Bloody Rainbow’, below.

Advertisement

<a href="http://built-to-spill.bandcamp.com/album/built-to-spill-plays-the-songs-of-daniel-johnston">Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston by Built To Spill</a>

“It was pretty special for us,” Built To Spill’s Doug Martsch said of the shows, speaking to Rolling Stone. “Basically we wanted to get good documentation of what our rehearsals were like. It was a lot heavier than what I thought it would be.”

The album is out on May 1 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. Bloody Rainbow

2. Tell Me Now

3. Honey I Sure Miss You

4. Good Morning You

5. Heart, Mind And Soul

6. Life In Vain

7. Mountain Top

8. Queenie Dog

9. Impossible Love

10. Fake Records of Rock And Roll

11. Fish

Last month, meanwhile, a new mural was unveiled to remember the late Johnston on ‘Hi, How Are You? Day.’

Advertisement

The influential lo-fi singer, songwriter and visual artist, who died last September after suffering a heart attack, inspired ‘Hi, How Are You?’ – a project designed to encourage and open up conversation around mental health.

Following his death last year, mourners gathered at his ‘Hi, How Are You?’ mural whilst many artists including Wilco, The National and Jack Antonoff paid tribute to the musician on stage.