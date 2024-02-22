Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium announce The Poisoned Ascendancy joint UK tour for 2025

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium have announced a 2025 joint UK arena tour titled ‘The Poisoned Ascendancy’.

The two bands have revealed details of their joint UK tour which is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Bullet For My Valentine’s ‘The Poisoned’ LP and Trivium’s ‘Ascendancy’ album. The tour will see both bands play each album in their entirety.

To kick off the tour, the bands will play their first show at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on January 26, 2025. From there, they will make stops in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham before wrapping up at The O2 in London on February 1, 2025.

Advertisement

General ticket sale for the ‘The Poisoned Ascendancy’ 2025 UK arena tour will commence on Friday, March 1 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium ‘The Poisoned Ascendancy’ 2025 UK tour dates are:

JANUARY 2025

26 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

28 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

30 – Co-op Live, Manchester

31 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

FEBRUARY 2025

1 – The O2, London

“I honestly can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the release of The Poison, and what an incredible 20 years it’s been”, said BFMV frontman Matt Tuck in a press release.

He continued: “I feel so proud of what we’ve achieved as a band in the last two decades and it all started with that debut album. The Poison is such an important part of our lives musically and personally and we know the massive impact it had on the metal world on a global level. This tour will be made even more special as our brothers in Trivium are also joining us on the road to celebrate and play in its entirety their stunning album Ascendancy.”

Advertisement

“Bullet For My Valentine’s ‘The Poison’ and Trivium’s ‘Ascendancy’ are two records whose influence can be heard to this day – in the DNA of modern metal,” added Trivium frontman Matt Heafy.

“It’s incredible to think of the impact the albums had when they came out in 2005. They were both like bolts of lightning. Both bands grew up independently of each other in different countries and separately from any movement or scene but both shared a common love of melodic heavy metal at the core; and both had similar meteoric rises right out of the gate,” he shared.

He continued: “Trivium and BFMV were in such whirlwinds when our respective albums came out that we each never truly got to play together or sit back and celebrate during the maelstrom of constant touring, recording and globetrotting. But that’s what this anniversary tour is. It’s a celebration by the bands to the fans of an important era, and most importantly it’s an invitation to fans come and have an epic night with us and sing and rage and celebrate the awesome power of the music.”

“This is going to be the metal tour of 2025,” concluded Tuck. “Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium The Poisoned Ascendancy World Tour 2025. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of both albums and playing them in their entirety. Get excited people, it’s going to be special and we can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

The announcement of the joint tour comes two days after speculation that the two were set to join forces after they each shared a very similar set of posts online, hinting to fans that a new announcement was on the way.

On February 20, both bands posted nine photos onto their respective Instagram accounts at the same time. For Trivium, the nine images made up the cover artwork for their second studio album ‘Ascendancy’, when put together, while Bullet For My Valentine’s made up the artwork for their debut LP ‘The Poison’.

As well as posting the same format at the exact same time, the update also comes as both of the albums will be turning 20 next year – hinting that some form of anniversary celebration is lined up for 2025.