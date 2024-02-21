Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium are teasing something together

It seems a new announcement from Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium is on the horizon.

Speculation that the two are set to join forces comes following them each sharing a very similar set of posts online, hinting to fans that a new announcement is on the way.

Yesterday (February 20), both bands posted nine photos onto their respective Instagram accounts at the same time. For Trivium, the nine images made up the cover artwork for their second studio album ‘Ascendancy’, when put together, while Bullet For My Valentine’s made up the artwork for their debut LP ‘The Poison’.

As well as posting the same format at the exact same time, the update also comes as both of the albums will be turning 20 next year – hinting that some form of anniversary celebration is lined up for 2025.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has spoken previously about a potential announcement to celebrate 20 years of the sophomore album. Last summer, he discussed the upcoming milestone in an interview with Metal Hammer, and revealed that he was planning something for it.

“We should probably do something about that,” he said (via Blabbermouth). “I always love to leave some kind of Easter egg that’s very public, but I don’t know what I’m saying. We’ll have to see what that means.”

Similarly, in December, Bullet For My Valentine singer Matt Tuck hinted at a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘The Poison’.

“We have a massive announcement to make soon that will make 2025 be a very special year for us so stay tuned for that,” he wrote in a social media post.

The band’s guitarist Michael “Padge” Paget shared a similar sentiment in an interview last summer, telling the Mike James Rock Show that the band would be writing an album in 2024, and then will “be back” in 2025 to mark the “anniversary of something big” (via Blabbermouth).

If the two bands were to announce something along the lines of a co-headline tour to mark the 2005 albums, it would see them appear on stage together for the first time since last November, when Heafy joined the Welsh band on stage at Hard Rock Live to perform the song ‘Tears Don’t Fall’, which originally appeared on ‘The Poison’’.

In other Trivium news, Matt Heafy confirmed last year that the American band had no current plans to work on new music, and were apparently ready to take a hiatus following a 2023 tour.

“This time, when this tour cycle ends, we’re gonna take a true break, and instead of working on music, we’re actually gonna work on building our Hangar studio, so that way when it comes time to make records, we can do that again,” he said at the time. “But there are currently no plans for a new record. And I’m not being deceitful there. There’s no plans right now.”

The hangar he refers to is Trivium’s current home base in Orlando, Florida.