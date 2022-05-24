Bullet For My Valentine announce 2023 UK tour

Bullet For My Valentine have announced that they’ll be heading out on the road next year, with some UK tour dates scheduled for winter – get tickets here.

Sharing the news on social media yesterday (May 23), the Welsh band wrote: “UK! We’re coming back for more. These shows are going to be carnage. Be there!”

The run of shows will kick off on February 27, 2023 at Cambridge Corn Exchange, and will make stops in Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and more before wrapping up in London at the Roundhouse on March 11.

Bullet For My Valentine will be joined by special guests Jinjer and Atreyu for the trek.

Fan club and promoter presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 25) at 10am; general tickets go on sale Friday (May 17). You can get them here.

Check out Bullet For My Valentine’s 2023 UK dates below:

FEBRUARY 2023

27 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

28 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

MARCH 2023

1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

3 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

4 – Glasgow, Barrowland

6 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

7 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

8 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

10 – Swansea, Arena

11 – London, Roundhouse

Bullet For My Valentine will play Bring Me The Horizon‘s four-day festival in Malta this weekend.

The event will take place from May 26-30, 2022 and also features sets from Beartooth, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Static Dress alongside “further surprises.”

Bullet For My Valentine’s last album was their 2021 self-tilted LP. Speaking to NME at the time of the album’s release, frontman Matt Tuck said: “We wanted shock, awe and to show off. We wanted to show people what this band is really capable of.”

Last month they dropped new song ‘Omen’, which features on the deluxe edition of ‘Bullet For My Valentine’.