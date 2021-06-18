Bullet For My Valentine have announced details of their self-titled seventh album – listen to its first single ‘Knives’ below.

The Welsh band’s new album, which vocalist Matt Tuck previously teased as “brutal, heavy, and technical,” will come out on October 22 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy.

“This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” Tuck said in a statement. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.”

Advertisement

Guitarist Michael ‘Padge’ Paget added: “I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known,” says lead guitarist Michael “Padge” Paget. “It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!”

Of the new album, Tuck continued: “I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat.

“I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine. It’s always been there. I’ve just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people’s heads off in a metaphorical way.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Bullet For My Valentine’ below. The album is available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

1. ‘Parasite’

2. ‘Knives’

3. ‘My Reverie’

4. ‘No Happy Ever After’

5. ‘Can’t Escape The Waves’

6. ‘Bastards’

7. ‘Rainbow Veins’

8. ‘Shatter’

9. ‘Paralysed’

10. ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

The band will preview new music from the upcoming album at this weekend’s Download Pilot event at Donington Park. The 10,000-capacity event, also featuring Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and more, will see the legendary rock festival make a small-scale return for a three-day camping pilot as part of ongoing research into the safe return of live music.