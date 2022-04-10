Bullet For My Valentine confirm deluxe self-titled album, share new track ‘Omen’

Bullet For My Valentine have confirmed the release of a deluxe version of 2021’s self-titled album and shared the first new track – listen to ‘Omen’ below.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Bullet For My Valentine

‘Bullet For My Valentine’ is the group’s seventh album. The expanded version will feature the original ten tracks plus four new ones alongside b-side ‘Stitches’ which was previously only available in Japan.

The first of those new tracks ‘Omen’ was released Friday (April 8). You can check out the menacing, industrial track below.

Advertisement

The deluxe edition of ‘Bullet For My Valentine’ is released digitally on July 8, with CD and Vinyl to follow November 11.

Speaking about the self-titled record to NME, vocalist Matt Tuck said: “Creatively, the band is just on another level right now.”

“The writing process for the new record was relentless. Having that creative flow is something you crave when writing a song, let alone writing an album and we couldn’t stop. The quality of the songwriting is phenomenal on this record, they’re brave, they’re fierce, they’re confident. Everything just fell into place. It feels like the start of something very special,” he continued.

Talking about these additional songs, he added: “they’re different and unique. I want them to see the light of day because they’re heavy, they’re interesting and they push boundaries.”

Introducing BFMV: Deluxe Edition. The definitive version of our new record, With brand new material, including new single Omen, and fresh new artwork. Digi & CD version drops July 8th – pre-order yours now. 🔥https://t.co/rxsaABwHVI pic.twitter.com/rpeg1ODYWm — BFMV (@bfmvofficial) April 8, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Bullet For My Valentine took part in 2022’s Merch For Good fundraiser, raising funds to help provide tailored social and practical aid to young adults as they live with, through and beyond cancer.

They, alongside bands like Glass Animals, Blossoms, The Snuts and The Cure, designed and donated a line of exclusive T-shirts with all profits going to the cause.

Bullet For My Valentine have also been confirmed to play Bring Me The Horizon‘s four-day festival in Malta.

The event will take place from May 26-30, 2022 and also feature sets from Beartooth, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Static Dress alongside “further surprises.”