Bullet for My Valentine push back new album due to pandemic-related manufacturing delays

Bullet for My Valentine have pushed back the release of their upcoming self-titled seventh album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The record was originally scheduled to arrive on October 22 via Spinefarm Records/Search & Destroy, but physical manufacturing delays caused by the pandemic mean the album will now arrive two weeks later on November 5.

“Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th,” the band wrote on social media last week.

“It’s important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it. We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far.”

The band announced the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Gravity’ back in June alongside lead single ‘Knives’, which was followed by ‘Parasites’ in July and ‘Shatter’ earlier this month.

“This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” frontman Matt Tuck said in a statement, having previously teased the record as “brutal, heavy and technical” earlier this year.

“It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.”

Guitarist Michael ‘Padge’ Paget added: “I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known. It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage.”