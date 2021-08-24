Bulletproof vest allegedly worn by Kanye West at ‘DONDA’ listening party sells for $20,000

A bulletproof vest that was seemingly worn by Kanye West at his second ‘DONDA’ listening event has sold for $20,000 (£14,567).

The signed garment, which West had gifted to a security guard, was reportedly given to LA-based e-commerce consignment shop owned by Justin Reed who in turn sold it.

According to GQ, Reed was contacted by a client on behalf of a friend who’d obtained the vest, which was allegedly signed with the letters “MBD” by West. “MBD” stands for My Body Different, which is the name of the security firm that worked the August 5 event in Atlanta.

The listing claims that the vest was “worn by Kanye West” at some point. Reed explained in the GQ interview that he was unsure what to price the garment as but after receiving multiple offers, he decided to double it from his rough starting price of $10,000.

The news follows reports that Ye is building a structure inside Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium that resembles the house he grew up in. It’s ahead of his planned third listening party this week.

First shared by TMZ, pictures taken inside the stadium reveal the foundations of a light blue building resembling West’s childhood home.

Instagram account @chicagomediatakeout posted additional pictures of the structure inside the stadium. Earlier this week, West posted his own photo of his childhood home amongst a string of other cryptic pictures.

Check out images of the house inside the stadium below.

An aerial view of Kanye's setup for the 'Donda' listening event at Soldier Field, via @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/hlXxU1lesZ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) August 24, 2021

