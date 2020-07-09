Bully share new single and music video ‘Every Tradition’

Nashville rock outfit Bully have shared a new single, entitled ‘Every Tradition’.

The track premiered with an accompanying music video, directed by Alan Ortiz and Bully vocalist Alicia Bognanno. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Every Tradition’ is lifted from Bully’s forthcoming record, ‘SUGAREGG’, which is slated for an August 21 release. The song is the second single from the album, following ‘Where to Start’ in June.

“‘Every Tradition’ is one of the most literal songs on the record, forcing myself throughout the writing process to cut out the bullshit and put down on paper exactly what was going through my mind, silencing the paranoia of the different ways it could be received,” said Bognanno in a statement.

“Some songs just call for that sort of process and ‘Every Tradition’ was one of them.”

Bognanno also commented on the creation of the music video, saying she shot all the footage alone at her house and trusted Ortiz to “turn my mess into a well put together music video”.

“Surprisingly I was a lot more comfortable on my own as opposed to having a crew of people there like there has been for past music videos,” she said.

“I also have a newfound appreciation for any cinematographer because god damn it’s a lot of work.”

Advertisement

Recently, Bognanno released two covers from isolation, performing renditions of Nirvana‘s ‘About A Girl’ and Orville Peck‘s ‘Turn To Hate’.

‘SUGAREGG’ will mark Bully’s third record to date, following sophomore record ‘Losing’ in 2017. NME gave the album a four-star review, describing it as “30 minutes of 90s-indebted grunge, sweet euphoria and frayed slacker rock”.