Burial now favourite for Mercury Prize

The 'Banksy of dubstep' overtakes Radiohead in betting

Burial has emerged as the new favourite to win this year’s Nationwide Mercury Prize, according to bookmaker William Hill.

Radiohead led the betting on the day the 12-strong shortlist was announced, the anonymous dubstep producer – who ironically was once rumoured to be Thom Yorke – has moved into the lead.

Burial has been compared to urban artist Banksy for his desire to keep his true identity secret.

“The two people we’ve seen real money for is Radiohead at 9/2 but Burial is very much the favourite at the moment at 3/1,” a spokesperson for the bookies told BBC News.

The full list of nominees is:

Adele – ’19’

British Sea Power – ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’

Burial – ‘Untrue’

Elbow – ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’

Estelle – ‘Shine’

The Last Shadow Puppets – ‘The Age Of The Understatement’

Laura Marling – ‘Alas, I Cannot Swim’

Neon Neon – ‘Stainless Style’

Portico Quartet – ‘Knee-Deep In The North Sea’

Robert Plant And Alison Krauss – ‘Raising Sand’

Radiohead – ‘In Rainbows’

Rachel Unthank And The Winterset – ‘The Bairns’