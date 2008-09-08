Burial final favourite for Nationwide Mercury Prize

Find out the odds on the last betting day before bash

Burial is the bookmaker William Hill‘s favourite to win the Nationwide Mercury Prize tomorrow night (September 9) for his album ‘Untrue’.

With betting set to close at 5pm (BST) tonight (September 8), Burial is 4/7 to win, with Radiohead and Elbow joint second favourites at 6/1 for their albums ‘In Rainbows’ and ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, respectively.

Laura Marling is 10/1 to win with her ‘Alas, I Cannot Swim’ album, while Rachel Unthank And The Winterset are 16/1 with ‘The Bairns’.

The Last Shadow Puppets, Robert Plant And Alison Krauss, Neon Neon and British Sea Power are all at 20/1, with Adele at 25/1.

The Portico Quartet and Estelle are 25/1 outsiders to win the gong.

Bets can be placed at Williamhill.com until 5pm tonight.

The ceremony takes place tomorrow in London with the judges set to make their decision on the night.