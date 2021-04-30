Burial releases surprise split ‘Shock Power Of Love’ EP with Blackdown

Burial has released a surprise new split EP with London producer Blackdown today (April 30), titled ‘Shock Power Of Love’.

The four-track record marks the pair’s first collaboration in 15 years. Their previous team-up saw Burial remix Blackdown’s 2006 track ‘Crackle Blues’.

‘Shock Power Of Love’ features two tracks from each artist. Burial’s half is titled ‘Dark Gethsemane’ and ‘Space Cadet’, while Blackdown’s comprises of ‘This Journey VIP’ and a remix of Heatmap’s ‘Arklight’.

The EP has been released by Keysound Recordings and is available on all digital streaming platforms or to purchase on 12-inch vinyl. Listen to it below now.

<a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/shock-power-of-love-ep">Shock Power of Love EP by Burial + Blackdown</a>

In December, Burial shared a single called ‘Chemz’, which was said to be taken from an upcoming vinyl EP that would be released on “April 2 [2020] or thereabouts”. However, the producer’s Bandcamp page now lists the record, which will be completed by the track ‘Dolphinz’, as set to be released on May 21 “or thereabouts”.

On its release, ‘Chemz’ marked the musician’s first solo original material since 2019’s Adult Swim single ‘Old Tape’.

Weeks before releasing ‘Chemz’, Burial joined forces with Thom Yorke and Four Tet on a double A-side single, ‘Her Revolution’ and ‘His Rope’. The pair of tracks were originally only available on black-label vinyl, going on sale in London record stores Sounds of the Universe and Phonica at the time.

With copies of the vinyl extremely limited, they quickly ran out and the tracks were added to streaming services a week later.