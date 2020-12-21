Burial shares new 12-minute track ‘Chemz’

Burial has shared a new single, ‘Chemz’, from a vinyl EP set for release next year.

The track is a 12-minute rave, switching through several different distinct parts all topped with his signature pitch-shifted vocals. ‘Chemz’ is the first part of the forthcoming vinyl EP with the second, ‘Dolphinz’, to arrive with the physical release on “April 2nd or thereabouts”.

Listen to ‘Chemz’ below.

The track follows his collaborative double A-side singles with Thom Yorke and Four Tet, ‘Her Revolution’ and ‘His Rope’, earlier this month. The pair of tracks were originally only available on black-label vinyl, going on sale in London record stores Sounds of the Universe and Phonica as the UK lockdown lifted and record stores were allowed to re-open.

Copies of the vinyl were extremely limited, and sold out quickly. The tracks were then added to streaming services a week later.

‘Chemz’ is however Burial’s first solo original material since last year’s single for Adult Swim, ‘Old Tape’, and the compilation ‘Tunes 2011 to 2019’ – drawing together almost every single EP or single release over the preceding eight years, excluding ‘Rodent’.

The mysterious producer has not released a full-length studio album since 2007’s ‘Untrue’.