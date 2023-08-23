Burna Boy shares Dave collaboration ‘Cheat On Me’ and announces intimate London show

Burna Boy has enlisted Dave on his latest single, ‘Cheat On Me’ – taken from his upcoming seventh album ‘I Told Them’ – and announced details of an intimate London show.

The ‘African Giant’ has teamed up with the Streatham rapper before on the latter’s smash hit ‘Location’ from his 2019 Mercury Prize-winning debut ‘PSYCHODRAMA’. The track currently has over 456 million plays on Spotify and is one of Dave’s most popular tracks. The duo also performed the track together at Burna Boy’s record-breaking sold-out London Stadium show in June.

Now, Dave and Burna Boy have teamed up again on ‘Cheat On Me’. The underdog anthem follows the sampling trend from Burna Boy’s recent singles, flipping London singer Kwabs’ 2015 song ‘Cheating On Me’.

In the accompanying music video, the two friends can be seen in the studio and on stage, as well as Burna’s New York and other excursions abroad.

‘Cheat On Me’ serves as the third single the Nigerian juggernaut has dropped ahead of his highly-anticipated album ‘I Told Them’. In May, he teamed up with Atlantan rapper 21 Savage for the Brandy-sampling ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ and, last month, he dropped the album’s launch single ‘Big 7’.

In the press release for ‘Big 7’, ‘I Told Them…’ is heavily inspired by the ’90s hip-hop, Wu-Tang Clan’s unity, and Busta Rhymes’ innovative creative eye. The album is the follow-up to last year’s ‘Love Damini’, his sixth studio album that hosted the monstrous hit ‘Last Last’.

Burna Boy's 7th studio album "I Told Them" will be released on 25th of August 2023. The album is a 15 tracks LP containing lead singles "Sittin' On Top of The World" ft 21 Savage, "Big 7" & bonus track "Talibans II" with Byron Messia.#Big7 #ITOLDTHEM pic.twitter.com/DcX8dDfPpd — BURNA BOY STATS (@BurnaBoyStats) July 27, 2023

‘I Told Them’ will be released on August 25 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. Fans can pre-order the record here.

On Sunday (August 27), Burna Boy will perform a sold-out gig at Pryzm in Kingston before, next week (September 1) playing an intimate London show at Camden’s Roundhouse. Only fans who pre-order his album will gain exclusive access to tickets to his Roundhouse concert. Afterwards, fans can find the tickets here.

LONDON! September 1st. Camden Roundhouse. Pre-order the new album for exclusive ticket access:

…!! https://t.co/VdGo6WrzAO Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 22nd August. Access codes and instructions will be emailed to eligible fans at 5pm on Monday 21st August.… pic.twitter.com/JXOyuLPAgk — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 21, 2023

In recent news, Burna Boy hopped on the remix for rising Kittitian star Byron Messia’s viral track ‘Taliban’. The track will feature as a bonus track on the upcoming album.

In June, he co-headlined this year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show alongside the Brazilian singer Anitta. He was the first African artist to perform at the UEFA Champions League final.

At this year’s BRIT Awards, he was nominated for the International Artist Of The Year category alongside Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.