Burna Boy announces 2022 North America summer tour

Burna Boy has announced that he’ll be heading out on a tour of North America this summer – get tickets here.

Hitting the road in support of his forthcoming album ‘Love, Damini’, the Nigerian Afrobeats star has added a string of US and Canadian dates to his previously announced tour, which includes dates in Europe and the UK.

Kicking off on July 17, Burna Boy’s North American tour leg will kick off in Bridgetown, Barbados. It will continue through the summer with stops in Chicago, Houston and more before the finale in Atlanta, GA on July 31.

The tour announcement follows Burna Boy’s appearance at last weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, where he performed new single ‘Last Last’ and ‘Kilometre’, both taken from the forthcoming ‘Love Damini’, due for release on July 1.

Tickets for Burna Boy’s North American tour go on sale Friday (May 20) at 12pm local time – get them here. You can check out the dates below.

JULY 2022

17 – Bridgetown, BB – Tipsy All White Beach Party (Festival)

21 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

22 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

29 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

30 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (Festival)

31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Back in March, Burna Boy was named the Best Solo Act In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in Brixton, London. He beat the likes of Billie Eilish, Dave and The Weeknd to take home the statue.

Aitch and Big Zuu presented the award to Burna Boy, who accepted the trophy virtually. “Thank you guys very much for this. My first NME [Award], Best Solo Act In The World, you get me?” he said in his video acceptance speech.

“Sad I couldn’t be there for my first NME – I know how lit the NME Awards are. You guys are probably drinking and turning up right now but hey, anyway, thank you! Appreciate that.” Watch his full speech below.

Burna Boy will return to the UK next month to perform at Glastonbury 2022 and then again in July for Wireless Festival.