Burna Boy announces London Stadium show for June 2024

Burna Boy has announced that he is set to return to London Stadium for a show in June 2024.

The Afrobeats star made history in June this year when he became the first-ever African artist to headline a UK stadium, where he brought out special guests Stormzy, Dave and J Hus.

The Nigerian artist has announced now that he’ll be returning to London Stadium as part of his ‘I Told Them…Tour’ on Saturday, June 29, 2024 for a special performance alongside his band, The Outsiders.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (November 24) at 10am GMT from here or here. Alternatively, there will be a priority sale ahead of general release on Wednesday (November 22) from 10am GMT here.

“London holds a special place in my heart, the energy and love from my fans here is unmatched,” said Burna Boy in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be returning to the London Stadium on 29th June 2024, after the incredible show we had earlier this year. It’s always an honour to perform for my UK fans, and this time, we’re going bigger and better. Get ready, we’re about to make history once again!”

Reviewing the Nigerian star’s London show earlier this year, NME described it as “the Afrobeats juggernaut’s moment of history”.

The four-star review added: “Much like his fellow Afrobeats messiahs Wizkid and Davido, Burna Boy is a magnetic live performer who can easily sell out London shows of any and all sizes.

“The appeal of his music is something you will only find in Afrobeats: the music calls something in your spirit that you just can’t fight – instead, you just move. It’s no wonder that, after becoming the first ever African artist to headline and sell out a stadium show in the UK, Burna Boy is, in his own words, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’.”

His new album ‘I Told Them…’ was also awarded four-stars from NME and hailed as a “well-deserved victory lap” and his strongest album yet.