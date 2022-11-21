Burna Boy announces show at London Stadium for June 2023

Burna Boy has announced a show at London Stadium on June 3, 2023 – find details and a link to buy tickets below.

The African Giant will perform in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as part of his ‘Love, Damini’ tour, which will make him the first African artist to headline a UK stadium – tickets go on sale at 10am GMT, Friday, November 25 here.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Burna Boy said: “London Stadium is going to be my fairground! I’ve been told that I couldn’t achieve anything because of where I came from, I hope this can show people that when you have a dream it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, your dream can come true. This is going to be legendary, it’s history and I can’t wait for you all to be a part of that.”

Burna Boy’s sixth album, ‘Love, Damini’ was released earlier this year, described by NME in a three-star review as “an eclectic, emotional exploration of afro-pop”.

It continued: ‘Love, Damini’ had the potential to be the biggest record of Burna’s to date, full of heart and rhythmic passion. But it falls frustratingly short: too often the tunes are repetitive and, other than the aforementioned highlights, don’t show much progression. There’s a sense that Burna Boy – a party-loving, emotion-invoking genius – could do more to make something seminal. We’re just waiting for that magic again.”

Speaking to NME in his Big Read cover in 2020, Burna Boy spoke about England – where he studied media at the University of Sussex and then Oxford Brookes – as being “literally my second home”.

“Unlike many Western countries, the UK has Africans,” he said. “If you go to America and see a Black man and ask him where he’s from, he’ll tell you he’s from Michigan or whatever. When you land in Heathrow, and you ask any Black man you see where you’re from, you’re gonna get an answer like Nigeria or Senegal or Ghana.

“The UK has very strong roots here in Africa. It’s almost like the tree that you see in the UK now was planted in Africa. That’s why it’s so strong. It’s so solid it’s unbreakable.”

Burna Boy performed at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, but pulled out of Wireless where he was due to perform in London and Birmingham.