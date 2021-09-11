Burna Boy‘s performance at this weekend’s Parklife festival saw the Nigerian star joined by Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba.

The Manchester festival kicked off in Heaton Park today (September 11) and runs until tomorrow (September 12). Artists on the line-up include Megan Thee Stallion, Skepta, Migos, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Little Simz, slowthai, Koffee, Young Thug and more.

Burna Boy’s set on the main stage today saw him joined by friend and 2018 World Cup winner Pogba, who arrived fresh off Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle. The Frenchman played a key role in the victory – assisting two goals – as Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for the first time after leaving the club in 2009.

Advertisement

The Nigerian rapper had been at the game watching Pogba and the pair traded places shortly after the victory, with the midfielder clearly enjoying himself as he danced on stage at Heaton Park.

See footage of Burna Boy and Pogba on stage at Parklife below:

Paul Pogba joins @burnaboy on stage at Parklife after beating Newcastle 4-1 🎶 via @emshammmpic.twitter.com/q3Ij9zpGJS — utdreport (@utdreport) September 11, 2021

Paul Pogba dey ontop stage at Parklife with Burna Boy 🎪@burnaboy @paulpogba pic.twitter.com/6mJZ16hwGh — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) September 11, 2021

Paul Pogba rocking out with Burna Boy a few hours after dropping a 10/10 performance. Your midfielder could never pic.twitter.com/zme8mrccQB — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ (@Caleb_Mufc) September 11, 2021

Burna Boy released his fifth album, ‘Twice As Tall’, last year. In a three-star review, NME’s Nicolas-Tyrell Scott said: “While it’ll always be hard to top his magnumopus ‘African Giant’ and fan favourite ‘Outside’, the star’s latest album is a satisfying sequel.

Advertisement

“It’s admirable to see him balance his signature sound with hints of exploration in collaborations such as ‘Monsters You Made’, all while remaining true to his mother tongue.”

Burna Boy will perform at Primavera Sound Festival 2022, with the Barcelona event having confirmed its huge line-up for next year in May.