Burna Boy “sorry” for cancelling Wireless Festival appearances this weekend

Burna Boy has apologised for pulling out of his two Wireless Festival appearances this weekend at the last minute.

The Afrobeats superstar yesterday (July 7) cancelled his set at the festival’s Finsbury Park installment in London today (July 8) as well as his performance at the festival’s Birmingham event tomorrow (July 9).

The Nigerian singer tweeted: “I won’t be doing Wireless 2moro. Sorry.” Hours later, he added: “I also won’t be doing Wireless Birmingham, sincerest apologies.”

NME has contacted Burna Boy’s representatives for comment. It’s not known why he has cancelled his appearances.

I won’t be doing Wireless 2moro. Sorry. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022

I Also won’t be doing Wireless Birmingham, Sincerest Apologies. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022

Burna Boy released his sixth album, ‘Love, Damini‘ today (July 8), which features guest appearances from J Balvin, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Hus and more. Read NME‘s review.

Wireless has this year run an expanded edition of the normal festival with a stacked line-up of hip-hop and R&B heavyweights.

This year it’s incorporate three sites – London’s Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and Birmingham’s NEC – over two consecutive weekends running from July 1-3 and July 8-10. The Crystal Palace leg, however, was only for the first weekend.

A$AP Rocky headlined Crystal Palace (UK exclusive) last Friday (July 1), while J. Cole (UK exclusive) topped the bill on the Saturday (July 2) and Tyler, The Creator (London festival exclusive) bowed out on the Sunday (July 3).

Cardi B, meanwhile headlines tonight’s (July 8) Finsbury Park for a UK exclusive performance. SZA (European exclusive) plays her debut UK festival headline set tomorrow night (July 9). Nicki Minaj (European exclusive) tops the bill this Sunday (July 10).

Dave is set to headline Birmingham tonight (July 8) while Cardi B will perform there tomorrow night (July 9). J. Cole rounds out the show this Sunday (July 10) at the NEC’s new purpose-built outdoor site.

In other news, Burna Boy was recently confirmed to play this September’s Made In America music festival.