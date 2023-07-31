Burna Boy shares ‘Big 7’ and announces new album ‘I Told Them’

Burna Boy has shared the launch single ‘Big 7’ along with details of his upcoming seventh studio album ‘I Told Them’. Check it out below.

Last month, the Nigerian star released his Brandy-sampling nostalgic song ‘Sittin’ on Top Of The World’ with Atlantan rapper 21 Savage. Then, he made history by becoming the first-ever African artist to perform a headline show at and sell out a UK stadium when he played at London Stadium last month.

Now, Burna Boy has shared ‘Big 7’ and an accompanying music video. With a fun and uplifting vibe, the ‘African Giant’ rapS lyrics of his dreams and ambitions and how far he has come – as well as paying tribute to the late fashion and music icon Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021: “First of all, rest in peace Virgil Abloh / Don’t spill no drink on my clothes when I’m Louis V drippin’.”

Advertisement

“‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” said Burna Boy. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

In the Benny Boom-directed music video, the Grammy Award winner has fun in the streets of New York, appearing next to hip-hop pioneers Junior Mafia and RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as having pizza with Busta Rhymes.

The video also features the announcement of his newalbum ‘I Told Them’. According to a press release, the record is heavily inspired by the ’90s hip-hop, Wu-Tang Clan’s unity, and Busta Rhymes’ innovative creative eye. The album comes one year after Burna Boy released his sixth studio album, ‘Love, Damini’, which hosted the monstrous hit ‘Last Last’.

‘I Told Them’ will be released on August 25 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. Fans can pre-order the record here.

Burna Boy's 7th studio album "I Told Them" will be released on 25th of August 2023. The album is a 15 tracks LP containing lead singles "Sittin' On Top of The World" ft 21 Savage, "Big 7" & bonus track "Talibans II" with Byron Messia.#Big7 #ITOLDTHEM pic.twitter.com/DcX8dDfPpd — BURNA BOY STATS (@BurnaBoyStats) July 27, 2023

Advertisement

In recent news, Burna Boy hopped on the remix for rising Kittitian star Byron Messia’s viral track ‘Taliban’. The Lagos stars verse sparked rumours that he is dating dancehall artist Jada Kingdom since he rapped, “All of the best pumpum deh yah Kingston / So me buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom.”

In June, he co-headlined this year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show alongside the Brazilian singer Anitta. He was the first African artist to perform at the UEFA Champions League final.

At this year’s BRIT Awards, he was nominated for the International Artist Of The Year category alongside Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.