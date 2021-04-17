Burna Boy has been added to Strawberries & Creem Festival line-up

This year’s Strawberries & Creem Festival has announced its second wave of acts, with Burna Boy leading the additions.
Other acts announced yesterday (April 16) included Shy FX and Wilkinson. You can see the full line-up below.
The Cambridge festival, which will celebrate its sixth birthday this year, will take place across two days taking place at its new site at Childerley Orchard on September 18-19.
You can buy tickets for Strawberries & Creem here.
Our 2021 Line-Up is served 🔥🍓
@burnaboy, @partynextdoor, @originalkoffee, @TheBugzyMalone, @HONEYDIJON, @DenisSulta, @WilkinsonUK & loads more across the weekend ⚡️
Tickets selling fast⏳ #yearoftheparty #festival #festivals #summer pic.twitter.com/VSD2y7ZbY1
Back in March, the festival was postponed to September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Described as “Cambridgeshire’s biggest music festival celebrating youth culture”, the 2021 line-up will feature PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bugzy Malone, Sean Paul, Koffee, PA Salieu, Tiffany Calver and many more.
“We’re back,” the festival tweeted in March. “The #YearOfTheParty is LIVE”. All tickets are rolled over – so if you still need to grab yours, move quick!
“Demand is mad, 1st Release are gone. Save the date. We can’t wait to see you all.”
A new study recently found that 90 per cent of UK festival-goers would feel confident attending a live music event this year.
It’s hoped that live music will safely return in the UK later this year, with the UK government aiming to lift all coronavirus-enforced restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest.
With festivals such as Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT and All Points East all hoping to take place this year as planned and an array of gigs already announced for autumn and winter 2021, many UK music fans have been able to buy live music tickets with growing confidence.