Burna Boy has been added to Strawberries & Creem Festival line-up

This year’s Strawberries & Creem Festival has announced its second wave of acts, with Burna Boy leading the additions.

Other acts announced yesterday (April 16) included Shy FX and Wilkinson. You can see the full line-up below.

The Cambridge festival, which will celebrate its sixth birthday this year, will take place across two days taking place at its new site at Childerley Orchard on September 18-19.

Advertisement

You can buy tickets for Strawberries & Creem here.

Back in March, the festival was postponed to September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Described as “Cambridgeshire’s biggest music festival celebrating youth culture”, the 2021 line-up will feature PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bugzy Malone, Sean Paul, Koffee, PA Salieu, Tiffany Calver and many more.