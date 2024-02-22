Burna Boy made $12million from eight shows

New figures have shown that Burna Boy made a reported $12million from eight concerts.

The figures were shared by ChartsAfrica on X (formerly Twitter), and showed that the Nigerian singer-songwriter is responsible for eight of the 10 highest-grossing concerts by an African artist over the past two years.

The figures took into consideration his eight shows across 2022 and 2023, and revealed that the gigs brought in approximately $11.8million (£9.31m).

Gigs taken into account included his slot at La Defense Arena in Paris, which brought in $2.86million, his slot at Madison Square Garden ($1.58m), Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands ($1.56m) and Capital One Arena in the US ($1.43m).

Other shows featured his slot at The O2 in London ($1.35m) as well as more US shows at BMO Stadium ($1.22m), State Farm Arena ($905,024), and Oakland Arena ($885,278).

The remainder of the Top 10 list includes both of Wizkid’s shows at Madison Square Garden, which brought the artist a combined $1.95 million.

However, as reported by Business Day, the figures aren’t to imply that Burna Boy went home with the full amount calculated, as that figure will have been split to cover costs from his team, the venues, promoters, marketing and tax laws.

The outlet also draws attention to a report from The Guardian, which tallied out the various deductions from artists’ touring incomes – noting that taxes account for between five and 35 per cent, and public performance royalties count for just under one per cent. The remainder covers other costs from the venues, staff, insurance and equipment.

The remainder, according to the outlet, is split between the artist, manager, and promoter; with the artist usually taking around 80 per cent of that sum.

In other Burna Boy news, last August the musician dropped his seventh album, “I told them I’m a genius, I had to show them what the meaning is”.

The LP went on to receive a glowing four-star review from NME, who wrote: “‘If I’m Lying’ showcases his vulnerable side over soft acoustic guitar and, by the reflective track’s close, his echoed vocal resembles a choir. There’s plenty of radio-ready gold to enjoy in the album’s many singalong choruses and interesting production choices, particularly ‘Normal’ and ‘On Form’s hooks, and ‘Tested, Approved & Trusted’’s smooth saxophones which add a level of sophisticated sensuality.”

It added: “Overall, ‘I Told Them’ is not only more memorable and focused than its expansive predecessor, but it’s his strongest album yet. Whichever mood he’s in, Burna Boy creates pure magic here. A genius, indeed.”