Burna Boy says End SARS protests are “most important moment in Nigeria’s history”

Burna Boy has reacted to Nigeria’s protests against police brutality, describing them as the most important moment” in the country’s history.

The Nigerian star was speaking two weeks after protests began when a video showed a man being brutally attacked by police officers who are believed to be from SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad).

The End SARS movement has subsequently been mobilised across Nigeria and over 50 people have died – with Amnesty International claiming that at least 12 people were killed after brutal clashes broke out in Lagos earlier this week.

Armed forces are said to have fired live rounds during a protest at the Lekki Toll Gate, considered a key area of protests in Nigeria.

Speaking to Sky News, Burna Boy said: “It is shocking when you see it happen in that place, in such a place, that was the landmark of everything.

“The Lekki Toll Gate, that was the most peaceful place to protest, the most peaceful venue in the whole country and then that is the place where (the shootings) happen. It is not something that you can just wrap your head around.

“This is the most important moment in Nigeria’s history… that is what we are witnessing right now because if nothing changes after this, if this doesn’t work, then it is over.”

I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of Violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 23, 2020

He added: “Look at what is going on right now: the youth have come together, like something unexplainable (sic), something that no one man could have possibly organised or led, the youth of the largest black nation in the world came together, said enough is enough and this was triggered by police brutality.”

With pressure mounting, the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé are also among the artists to have expressed their support for the #EndSARS campaign.

Speaking exclusively to NME earlier this week, Davido also urged the government to change tact in the wake of the violence.

“It started because the country was just tired of this division of the police that was really aggressive towards citizens, even to the extent of killing them,” explained Davido.

“Now, it’s even past #ENDSARS. The government just has to do better. It’s been hundreds of years of the same thing, and this generation is just tired.”

He added: “I used to tell people that are working in the government: ‘Yo, this generation is getting younger and you guys are getting older,’” he continued. “People are tired. I always knew a time like this would come.”

For more information or to donate to the cause, visit Amnesty International.