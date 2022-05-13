Watch Burna Boy’s self-directed video for new single ‘Last Last’

Burna Boy has shared a new track called ‘Last Last’ – you can listen to it below.

Produced by Chopstix, the song samples Toni Braxton‘s 2000 single ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’. It’ll appear on the Nigerian artist’s sixth studio album ‘Love, Damini’, which is due to arrive this summer.

The accompanying ‘Last Last’ video was directed by Burna Boy – real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu – and features “my house, my car, my friends, my Igbo, my Shayo”, per an onscreen message.

Advertisement

“And most importantly [it’s] for you, my fans,” it adds. “Love, Damini.” Check out Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ visuals here:

According to Pitchfork, Burna Boy debuted the new single during his recent show at Madison Square Garden in New York. He became the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at the 20,000-capacity arena.

Burna Boy’s revealed the title of ‘Love, Damini’ – the follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’ – at that same gig. Per a press release, it’s “set to release for his 31st birthday [July 2]”.

However, Pitchfork now reports that the album will come out on June 30.

Since releasing his last LP Burna Boy has dropped various singles, including ’20 10 20′, ‘Kilometre’, ‘Question’, ‘Want It All’ and ‘B. d’Or’.

Advertisement

Back in March, Burna Boy was named the Best Solo Act In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in Brixton, London. He beat the likes of Billie Eilish, Dave and The Weeknd to take home the statue.

Burna Boy will return to the UK next month to perform at Glastonbury 2022.