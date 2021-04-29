Burna Boy has dropped a new single following his recent Grammys win.

The track, ‘Kilometre’, which you can listen to below, comes after the Nigerian singer picked up Best Global Music Album for ‘Twice As Tall’ at the LA ceremony last month.

It is his first solo material of 2021 after he also recently featured on Headie One‘s ‘Siberia’, taken from the deluxe edition of Headie’s debut album ‘Edna’.

Burna Boy also recently teamed up with Sia on a new version of ‘Hey Boy’, taken from the soundtrack to her film Music. A video for his new single is set to drop tomorrow (April 30).

Produced by Chopstix, ‘Kilometre’ finds Burna Boy reflecting on how far he’s come during his career, brushing aside all doubters as he sings: “When was the lat time somebody did it like this?/Too much ice on my bomboclat wrist/That’s why everybody hating on me like Chris.”

In a three-star review, NME said of ‘Twice As Tall’: “While it’ll always be hard to top his magnumopus ‘African Giant’ and fan favourite ‘Outside’, the star’s latest album is a satisfying sequel. It’s admirable to see him balance his signature sound with hints of exploration in collaborations such as ‘Monsters You Made’, all while remaining true to his mother tongue.”

Meanwhile Burna Boy was also recently added to this year’s Strawberries & Creem Festival.

The Cambridge festival, which will celebrate its sixth birthday this year, will take place across two days taking place at its new site at Childerley Orchard on September 18-19.

You can buy tickets for Strawberries & Creem here.