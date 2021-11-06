Burna Boy wants to put on his own Live Aid

Burna Boy has taken to social media to share his plans to host a Live Aid-style concert next year to raise money for Africa.

“Sometime next year, my dream is to make a concert happen, similar to Live Aid,” started the post, with the Nigerian rapper adding that he wanted to host the event “in the biggest stadium in the UK with any/all artists who care”.

The inspiration for the idea came from watching Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which ends with their iconic performance at Wembley Stadium for Live Aid 1985. “I’ve been thinking we can raise millions of pounds yearly for the people of Africa if we can do this,” continued Burna Boy. “We can save our nation and our continent with our art.”

“It’s just a dream right now but I expect the British Government to support this fully. After all, most of us are/were British colonies,” he added before tagging Boris Johnson, the UN and Global Citizen, who recently hosted a mammoth 24-hour global concert raising awareness about a number of issues.

Speaking to NME last year, Burna Boy said: “There are so many situations where a fight needs to be had. A revolution is needed, and I want to inspire it. [With the album ‘Twice As Tall’] I’m painting a picture of what we already see every day, but maybe no one has painted the picture in an honest form before.”

Last year, Burna Boy used his platform to draw attention to police brutality happening in Nigeria and the End SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) movement that was combating it.

He called the protests “the most important moment in Nigeria’s history” and offered his support with a powerful performance at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin, as well as releasing the track ‘20 10 20’ which condemned the actions of Nigerian police.