Burna Boy wins Best Solo Act In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Burna Boy has been honoured at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 with the title of Best Solo Act In The World.

The Nigerian star beat Arlo Parks, Billie Eilish, Dave, Little Simz, Pyra, Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, Tkay Maidza and The Weeknd to pick up the accolade.

Aitch and Big Zuu presented the award to Burna Boy, who accepted the trophy virtually. “Thank you guys very much for this. My first NME [Award], Best Solo Act In The World, you get me?” he said in his video acceptance speech.

“Sad I couldn’t be there for my first NME – I know how lit the NME Awards are. You guys are probably drinking and turning up right now but hey, anyway, thank you! Appreciate that.” Watch his full speech above.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton today (March 2) and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The ongoing ceremony has seen performances by Sam Fender, Griff and Sigrid, BERWYN, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, and Rina Sawayama. Bring Me The Horizon are expected to close out the ceremony with a multi-song set later tonight.

