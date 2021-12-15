Listen to Burna Boy and Wizkid’s new single ‘B. D’OR’

Burna Boy and Wizkid have shared their new collaboration ‘B. D’OR’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is the pair’s first collaboration since their 2020 single ‘Ginger’, which featured on Wizkid’s October 2020 album ‘Made In Lagos’.

Produced by the Nigerian-British producer P2J, ‘B. D’OR’ is inspired by football’s annual Ballon d’Or award, which honours the best player of the past year.

You can hear Burna Boy and Wizkid’s new single ‘B. D’OR’ below.

The track arrives shortly after Burna Boy announced One Night In Space, his history-making debut appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City which is set for April 28, 2022. He will become the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at the venue.

Last month Burna Boy – who will also be performing at Primavera Sound next year – announced his ambitions to host a Live Aid-style concert to raise money for Africa. He’s aiming to stage it “in the biggest stadium in the UK with any/all artists who care”.

Wizkid, meanwhile, recently played three sold-out nights at The O2 in London.

Reviewing the opening night of the three, NME said: “With all the hits smashed one after another, there’s no room to get bored, but it doesn’t leave its audience feeling much closer to Wizkid.

“Despite the amazing community enjoying the moment at the O2, it occasionally leaves you wanting to see more of the personality that brought them together tonight in the first place.”