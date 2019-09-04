Burning Man crowd dances to new Tool album ‘Fear Inoculum’ next to a giant dragon

Awesome

Burning Man festival attendees were treated to a first-listen of Tool’s long-awaited fifth album next to a dragon float in the desert.

The August 30 release of the LA rockers’ first record in 13 years landed in the middle of the August 25-September 2 festival, which is held annually at Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

To please impatient fans, Tool’s album artwork creator Alex Grey – who created the covers for ‘10,000 Days’, ‘Lateralus’, and ‘Fear Inoculum’ – organised an album playthrough nestled next to a giant Abraxas dragon structure.

Grey says in a video in which he introduces the record to the audience: “I feel so grateful to be at freest place on Earth, to celebrate the opening of one of greatest bands bands in the world. This is one of my favourite Tool albums and I’ve only heard it a few times, so I hope that it will grow on you

He continues: “This is the perfect launching pad for a way that I can share the love that is so extraordinary between these band members. I feel so blessed and grateful. Thank you to the men of Tool and all their fans. Much love.”

There ensues an epic desert dance-off and wig-out to the Californian metallers’ comeback record. Watch below:

In other news, Tool drummer Danny Carey recently revealed the type of pressure frontman Maynard Keenan was under while putting together their new album.

“I felt bad for him,” Carey told Metal Hammer. “He even told me he was getting death threats from these idiots out there. They just have no idea what our work ethic is. These things don’t happen, man. There’s no other record that’s going to sound like this Tool record. What you hear is what you get, and what you get is what it takes to get it done. And it’s not an easy process.”