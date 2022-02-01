Check out the ticket details for Burning Man Festival 2022

Burning Man has announced the ticket details for this year’s festival.

The event will return to the Black Rock Desert, Nevada between August 28 and September 5, 2022, after the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of both its 2020 and 2021 editions.

Tickets for this year’s Burning Man will be available via multiple tier releases throughout the months leading up to the festival, the first being tomorrow’s FOMO Sale (February 2).

This initial batch will include higher-priced tickets – costing between $1,500 to $2,500 (£1,100 to £1,850) – with the aim of supporting Burning Man and the wider community that surrounds the event, as DJ Mag reports.

Fans who opt to book through the FOMO Sale give low-income fans a chance to attend the event, as well as helping organisers to fund art grants.

The next tier is the Ticket Aid Program – formerly known as the Low-Income Ticket Program – which provides access to lower-priced tickets for fans whose “applications demonstrate that their circumstances merit financial assistance and convey their intended engagement in Black Rock City in a meaningful contribution to the community”.

That sale begins on March 16 and includes approximately 5,000 tickets on sale for around $225 (£167). The allocation for this run of passes has increased by 10 per cent from 2019’s festival.

The Steward ticket sale will begin on March 9, with a price of $475 (£352) available to attendees who “help co-create Burning Man and Black Rock City”.

Burning Man’s main sale is scheduled to take place on March 30, with approximately 10,000 tickets costing $575 (£426) each. Registration for this batch begins on March 23 and closes on March 25.

On August 3, the additional ‘OMG Sale’ will see around 3,000 tickets go up for $575 each. You can sign up for this batch between July 27 and July 29. This run is only open to those who “have not previously bought tickets through an earlier sale”.

Further information about Burning Man 2022’s ticket tier options can be found on the festival’s official website.