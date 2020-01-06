Bury Tomorrow lead new additions to Slam Dunk 2020 line-up

Bury Tomorrow have been named among the latest additions to the line-up for Slam Dunk Festival 2020.

The annual touring festival will visit two locations in May: Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on May 23, and Hatfield Park on May 24.

Sum 41 and Don Broco have already been confirmed as headliners of this year’s Slam Dunk, and Bury Tomorrow lead the latest string of acts to be added to the bill.

We Came As Romans, Stray From The Path, Dance Gavin Dance, Polaris, Trash Boat, the Faim, Normandie, Days N Daze and Zebrahead have also been added to the growing Slam Dunk line-up for 2020.

Other acts on the bill include State Champs, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Motion City Soundtrack, Ice Nine Kills, Issues, House Like Houses, the Used, Billy Talent, NOFX, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish and many more.

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2020 are on sale now.

Speaking about their booking as headliners back in September, Don Broco said it was “a massive honour” to be asked to top the bill in 2020.

“It was our first proper festival booking way back when and since we’ve played slots throughout the years on pretty much all the stages, most recently a very surreal performance for us the year before last playing to sea of Rob face masks on the main stage,” the band continued in a statement.

“With this being our first ever festival headline we will certainly be making it a show to remember.”