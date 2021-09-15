Bush and Stone Temple Pilots cancel US tour due to “COVID-related reasons”

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots have cancelled their planned US co-headline tour, citing “unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances” as the reason. The joint venture was scheduled to start on September 30 and conclude on October 16.

As reported by Consequence of Sound, a statement penned by Bush read: “Due to unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with… our tour with Stone Temple Pilots.

“We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in Stone Temple Pilots.⁣”

It is unclear from their statement whether Bush made the decision over general concern with the ongoing pandemic, or if there are cases among the band themselves.

Stone Temple Pilots were quick to reassure fans that their continued run of shows after their now-canned stint with Bush – beginning October 17 – would still go ahead.

“Unfortunately Bush has had to cancel their upcoming tour with us that was to start at the end of this month,” the band said in their own statement.

“We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now. We’re so very much looking forward to coming back to all cancelled markets as soon as we can.⁣”