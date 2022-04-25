Bush announce first London show in five years

Bush have announced details of their first London show in five years, with a one-off UK gig taking place in the capital this summer.

The Gavin Rossdale-led band will head out on a European tour in support of their 2020 album ‘The Kingdom’ in June. A North American run of dates will follow later, stretching from July to October.

As part of the tour, Bush will perform at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on June 13. Tickets for the gig will go on sale at 10am on Friday (April 29) and tickets will be available to purchase here.

Bush’s full 2022 tour dates are as follows:

June

1 – Bremen, Aladin

2 – Antwerp, Trix

7 – Warsaw, Proxima

8 – Berlin, Astra

13 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

14 – Tilburg, O13

15 – Munster, Skaters Palace

19 – Padova, Hall

20 – Rome, Orion

21 – Milan, Magazzini

23 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

24 – Madrid, Kapital

July

3 – Grantville, PA, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

August

6 – Saint Michael, ND, Spirit Lake Casino

7 – Sturgis, SD, Sturgis Buffalo Chip

10 – Burgettstown, PA, Pavilion at Star Lake

11 – Camden, NJ, Waterfront Music Pavilion

13 – Syracuse, NY, St Josephs Health Amphitheater

14 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

16 – Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

17 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

19 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater

20 – Council Bluffs, IA, Westfair Amphitheatre

22 – Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

24 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 – Minneapolis, MN, Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

27 – Denver, CO, Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

29 – Salt Lake City, UT, Usana Amphitheatre

31 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

September

2 – Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

5 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7 – Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheater

8 – Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheater

10 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak Chin Pavilion

11 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

14 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

20 – Rogers, AR, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

21 – St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

28 – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

30 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October

1 – Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

4 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

5 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

Earlier this year, Rossdale revealed that he had already written 18 songs for the follow-up to ‘The Kingdom’. “We start [in the studio] on Monday with a producer,” he said in March. “[We’ll] rearrange — hopefully not too much — the stuff I’ve done. We choose the songs we’re gonna do. We either might use what I started, the tracks, or we might just try nixing them and doing it fresh.”

He continued: “Each song will dictate that. But we go eight days [in the studio] before we come to Australia [for tour] then we do [several days] of rehearsal. And then when we come back from Australia, we’ve got a few days off and then we go back to finish it. It should be done by May.”

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman is also set to launch a new cooking and entertainment show called E.A.T. According to Deadline, the rock star cum dinner host will “invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three-course meal”.