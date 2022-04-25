Bush announce first London show in five years

Bush have announced details of their first London show in five years, with a one-off UK gig taking place in the capital this summer.
The Gavin Rossdale-led band will head out on a European tour in support of their 2020 album ‘The Kingdom’ in June. A North American run of dates will follow later, stretching from July to October.
As part of the tour, Bush will perform at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on June 13. Tickets for the gig will go on sale at 10am on Friday (April 29) and tickets will be available to purchase here.
Bush’s full 2022 tour dates are as follows:
June
1 – Bremen, Aladin
2 – Antwerp, Trix
7 – Warsaw, Proxima
8 – Berlin, Astra
13 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
14 – Tilburg, O13
15 – Munster, Skaters Palace
19 – Padova, Hall
20 – Rome, Orion
21 – Milan, Magazzini
23 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
24 – Madrid, Kapital
July
3 – Grantville, PA, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
August
6 – Saint Michael, ND, Spirit Lake Casino
7 – Sturgis, SD, Sturgis Buffalo Chip
10 – Burgettstown, PA, Pavilion at Star Lake
11 – Camden, NJ, Waterfront Music Pavilion
13 – Syracuse, NY, St Josephs Health Amphitheater
14 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
16 – Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
17 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
19 – Bonner Springs, KS, Azura Amphitheater
20 – Council Bluffs, IA, Westfair Amphitheatre
22 – Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
24 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 – Minneapolis, MN, Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
27 – Denver, CO, Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
29 – Salt Lake City, UT, Usana Amphitheatre
31 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
September
2 – Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
5 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
7 – Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheater
8 – Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheater
10 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak Chin Pavilion
11 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
14 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
20 – Rogers, AR, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
21 – St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
28 – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
30 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October
1 – Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
4 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
5 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
8 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
Earlier this year, Rossdale revealed that he had already written 18 songs for the follow-up to ‘The Kingdom’. “We start [in the studio] on Monday with a producer,” he said in March. “[We’ll] rearrange — hopefully not too much — the stuff I’ve done. We choose the songs we’re gonna do. We either might use what I started, the tracks, or we might just try nixing them and doing it fresh.”
He continued: “Each song will dictate that. But we go eight days [in the studio] before we come to Australia [for tour] then we do [several days] of rehearsal. And then when we come back from Australia, we’ve got a few days off and then we go back to finish it. It should be done by May.”
Meanwhile, the band’s frontman is also set to launch a new cooking and entertainment show called E.A.T. According to Deadline, the rock star cum dinner host will “invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three-course meal”.