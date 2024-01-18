Bush perform ‘Glycerine’ on ‘Fallon’, announce North American tour

Bush have appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit song, ‘Glycerine’.

On the Tuesday night (January 16) episode of The Tonight Show, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale performed the track alone backed by a string section. With a distorted electric guitar in hand, the frontman sang the 1996 ballad with heartfelt emotion. Midway through the song, Rossdale stops playing his guitar, singing the second verse a cappella.

Watch Bush’s performance of ‘Glycerine’ below:

Bush’s appearance on The Tonight Show mirrors their appearance on the programme in 1996, when Jay Leno was host and the band had just released their debut studio album ‘Sixteen Stone’. Like Rossdale’s performance on January 16, he performed the track solo with an electric guitar and a string section, surrounded by a myriad of candelabras.

Rossdale’s appearance on Fallon appears to promote Bush’s upcoming ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits’ North American tour, which will take place this summer, with Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell and fellow ’90s grunge band Candlebox serving as support acts. The tour was officially announced yesterday via Bush’s Instagram account, through a video depicting Rossdale speaking about the warm response to Bush’s greatest hits album ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’, which they released in November.

“The best thing about this tour is that it is a direct reflection of the reaction to the record,” said Rossdale in the clip. “People have responded to the greatest hits record in a way that I never could have imagined. I want us to really honour all those years of music that you’ve loved and honour all that love that you’ve given us.”

The tour will commence in Bend, Oregon at the Hayden Homes Amphitheatre on July 25, before the band performs in cities including Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto and Boston, before finally concluding in Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre on September 15. Fan pre-sale tickets are currently available through the band’s official website, and can be accessed with the password “LOADED”. General sales commence tomorrow (January 19), at 10AM local time.

Rossdale is currently Bush’s only original member. ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’ included a new track, ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’, which Rossdale expressed was “a powerful reflection on the shifts in perspective that time brings”. The band’s last full-length studio album was 2022’s ‘The Art Of Survival’, which was previewed by the single ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’.

The dates of Bush’s ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits’ tour are:

JULY:

26 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27 – Airway Heights, Washington – BECU Live at Northern Quest

29 – Great Falls, Montana – Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair

31 – West Valley City, Utah – USANA Amphitheatre



AUGUST:

1 – Denver, Colorado – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

3 – La Crosse, Wisconsin – Copeland Park

4 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – McGrath Amphitheatre

7 – Chicago, Illinois – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10 – Maryland Heights, Missouri – Saint Louis Music Park

13 – Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion

14 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

16 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

17 – Lewiston, New York – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

19 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

21 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

23 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

24 – Boston, Massachusetts – Leader Bank Pavilion

26 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

29 – Jacksonville, Florida – Daily’s Place

30 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live



SEPTEMBER:

1 – Atlanta, Georgia – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

4 – San Antonio, Texas – Freeman Coliseum

5 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

7 – Durant, Oklahoma – Choctaw Casino

8 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

11 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

13 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

14 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

15 – Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre